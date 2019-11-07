Businesses are ditching their VPNs

VPN attacks and related breaches are on the rise, forcing organisations to adopt a new method of securing their networks and cloud apps. Because of this, according to cloud security firm Zscaler, two thirds of organisations are adopting what’s known as Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA).

While 15 per cent have already implemented this new approach, almost two thirds (59 per cent) plan to implement it within the next 12 months.

“2020 is shaping up to be the year of Zero Trust,” the company believes.

The 2019 Zero Trust Adoption Report claims that business leaders are under tremendous pressure to move to the cloud to deliver a better customer experience. With security being an inseparable part of that customer experience, they are turning towards ZTNA services to minimise their attack surface.

The report says that ZTNA creates a zero attack surface, protecting businesses from threats like ransomware, VPN attacks or other malware.

“With state-sponsored groups exploiting known flaws in VPNs, organizations need to reduce the attack surface by rethinking how they secure and provide access to their apps in a cloud and mobile-first world,” said Patrick Foxhoven, CIO, Zscaler.

“Though it is encouraging to see so many organizations are pursuing ZTNA to close gaps created by VPNs, I am surprised that more than half of those surveyed believe their current infrastructure is reliable enough to protect the enterprise.”

But it’s not just user experience that’s forcing businesses towards ZTNA. Most are also worried about weak security practices of their partners and third parties, as well as BYOD.

Roughly half of the report’s respondents believe their current security tech can mitigate their risk, even though legacy technology directly connects to the network.