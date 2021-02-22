Businesses are failing to identify bugs in code efficiently

For most developers, being able to identify and remedy bugs in code efficiently is the number one priority, a new report from coding platform Rollbar states.

Polling 950 developers for the report, Rollbar found that most developers dislike traditional error monitoring because it requires them to manually respond to bugs, which is a time-consuming process. The consensus is also that traditional reporting focuses too closely on system stability and not enough on code health.

Almost two thirds of developers would rather do anything else than hunt down and fix bugs, including paying bills, going to the dentist or even spending time with in-laws. Almost half see bug hunting as their biggest pain point.

However, the report states that less than a quarter of developers spend less than a quarter of their time fixing bugs. The rest spend at least that, if not a lot more, on cleaning up code.

“Traditional error monitoring simply doesn’t cut it in a world in which software has become an important aspect of how everything in society works,” said Francesco Crippa, VP of Engineering at Rollbar.

“With continuous code improvement, developers responsible for mission-critical applications can identify bugs and their root causes in real-time, and even automate the steps to resolve them. The outcome is a more proactive approach, resolving issues before users report them and giving developers more time to focus on innovating,” added Brian Rue, Rollbar CEO.