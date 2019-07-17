Businesses are finally getting shadow IT under control

Businesses are finally shining some light on shadow IT, taking control of a large portion of unmonitored and unsupported cloud applications and devices.

That's according to a new report by Cisco’s Duo Security, which says that the average number of organisations protecting cloud apps with its services jumped 189 per cent compared to the same period last year. At the same time, the frequency of outdated devices is dropping, which makes businesses more resilient against malware, it was added.

Duo says almost half of all requests to access protected apps come from outside business walls, which it sees as a potential risk of a breach.

“For years, security teams have had little visibility into the cloud applications users were accessing and the personal devices they were using,” said Wendy Nather, Head of Advisory CISOs at Duo.

“The findings in this report make clear that security leaders are taking back control of these apps and devices thanks to a zero-trust approach to security. This approach, in many cases, even allows organizations to adapt quickly to pending threats.”

Two years ago, Shadow IT was considered one of the biggest threats to an organisation’s security posture. Without full transparency into how organisations use cloud providers, companies were risking unauthorised access to data, poor data handling and storage, as well as improper removal of data.