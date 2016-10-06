Businesses are not properly using Big Data

Market analysts Gartner recently issued a report, saying that investment in Big Data is up, but fewer number of companies are actually planning on investing in the innovative technology. While 48 per cent of companies have invested in Big Data in 2016, up 3 per cent compared to the year before, the percentage those who plan on investing within the next two years is down from 31 to 25 per cent.

According to Paul Cant, EMEA head of enterprise solutions operation for BMC Software, businesses are giving up on Big Data because they failed to implement it properly and are not really reaping the benefits.

“As businesses strive to stay ahead of the competition, making innovative use of technology is no doubt a top priority for every organisation. However, as this recent Gartner survey suggests, businesses are struggling to foster the correct innovation because they are failing to capitalise upon big data in the correct way."

There’s more to Big Data than simply replacing the old with the new, he added, saying it requires enhancing every aspect of an organisation.

“It’s important to realise that in order to implement the adequate measure to achieve a successful big data strategy, one must realise that ‘digital business’ isn’t just about replacing the old with the new, it’s about harnessing technology to enhance every aspect of an organisation, reshaping and redefining it from the group up.”

"Business leaders need to break free from their ‘comfort zone’ in IT, in order to add the value needed to lead innovation throughout the entire organisation. Only then will the correct perception of big data emerge”.

Image source: Shutterstock/Mikko Lemola