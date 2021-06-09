Businesses are on the hunt for technology talent

The pandemic has inspired many businesses to move forward with their digital transformation plans, which also means hiring new staff and upskilling their current employees.

This is according to a new report from digital product agency Studio Graphene, which claims that, out of 750 UK decision-makers polled for the report, almost half (45 percent) plan to hiring new tech staff in the next 12 months.

Meanwhile, more than half (53 percent) plan to invest in digital skills training for their current employees.

The pandemic has forced businesses of all shapes and sizes to move into the digital realm with more conviction. As a result, more than half (56 percent) successfully adopted one or more new technologies since March last year, Studio Graphene says, with roughly the same percentage planning to continue their digital innovation projects even after the pandemic.

There are also companies who will be looking to back-track a bit, once the pandemic subsides. More than a quarter (27 percent) plan to cut back the amount of money they spend on technology in the aftermath of Covid-19 and almost a third (30 percent) worry their business will revert to the old ways of working.

“Our research shows that, on the whole, UK businesses have adopted a long-term mindset where technology and innovation are concerned,” said Ritam Gandhi, founder and Director at Studio Graphene.

“Positively, many of the digital transformation journeys kicked off in 2020 look set to continue for many more months or years. Indeed, organizations large and small are clearly embracing the fact that they must continuously improve the technologies they use. And crucially, many firms are committed to investing in digital skills, either through recruitment or training.”