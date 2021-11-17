Businesses are prioritizing security investment over emerging technologies

British businesses are prioritizing technologies that help them stay secure over new and emerging technologies, a new Dell Technologies study suggests.

The tech giant commissioned Opinium to gauge the opinions of 2,000 UK IT pros, and found that almost all (97 percent) see the modernization of their IT systems as important to the competitiveness of their organization.

They see cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, and 5G as their top priorities, with artificial intelligence (AI) and edge computing lagging behind.

But most organizations aren’t even close to full digital transformation, and IT spending is on the rise. Many (83 percent) are increasingly adopting new cybersecurity measures and systems, as they look to combat data loss and downtime, and seek to mitigate potential financial implications of such incidents.

The report also claims smaller businesses aren’t as worried about cyberattacks, with more than a quarter (28 percent) of those with up to 50 employees stating they are unconcerned about security.

“British businesses continue to grapple with the two biggest existential threats they’ve faced in decades: the pandemic and cybercrime. It’s not surprising that responding to both remain top priorities,” said Dayne Turbitt, Senior Vice President & GM, Dell Technologies UK.

For Turbitt, as companies strive to be more competitive, edge computing will play a major role. The tech, he believes, will have a transformational impact on various industries, from retail to manufacturing, to smart cities and hospitals.