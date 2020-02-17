Businesses are relying on apps for digital transformation

Businesses across EMEA are entering the “second phase” of digital transformation, which is marked by an increased use of applications. This is according to a new report from F5 Networks.

The new report claims 66 percent of EMEA organisations depend on applications to run their business - more than anywhere else in the world.

Almost a third (32 percent) consider apps a “strategic competitive advantage”, and more than half (57 percent) claim app-based decision making is influencing automation and orchestration.

Half are also currently investigating new application architectures like containerisation and microservices.

“Ultimately, applications are the engines that power the global economy,” said Lori MacVittie, Principal Technical Evangelist at F5 Networks.

“All businesses – irrespective of industry – are becoming application-centric with the goal of moving faster, boosting efficiency and delivering the enhanced customer (and employee) experiences the market demands.”

Businesses are rushing to undergo digital transformation to introduce new products or services faster, adapt to buyer behaviour in a more agile manner, and compete with emerging businesses. IT optimisation and business process optimisation are considered the most significant benefits.

According to the report, businesses should first focus on the application services needed to secure, scale and digitise IT and business processes, especially if they’re looking to optimise their transformation ambitions.

“As digital business activities mature, organisations are looking to combine digital services from previously unconnected industries or segments – forming new ecosystems to create value,” MacVittie concluded.