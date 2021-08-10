Businesses are scrambling to 'future-proof' their operations

Having a “future-proof solution that continually benefits from updates” is the main reason almost half (43 percent) of IT decision-makers (ITDM) in large enterprises have decided to move their HCM/ERP systems to the cloud.

This is according to a new report from specialist Cloud HCM and ERP Managed Service provider Symatrix, which also states that more than a quarter (27 percent) of ITDMs seek to be less dependent on IT.

Most ITDMs considered having a cloud strategy in place as a key driver for their HCM/ERP strategy both before and during the pandemic. Almost a third (31 percent) of respondents believe that a cloud strategy will remain among the most influential drivers behind their HCM/ERP strategy after the pandemic too.

But implementing HCM/ERP systems in the cloud isn’t without challenges. Almost half (42 percent) have had “difficulties integrating systems”, while some lacked in-house skills. A quarter (26 percent) consider the “struggle to make technology updates seamless” one of their biggest challenges.

For more than half (56 percent) of the respondents, the pandemic caused a rise in spending, which incentivized a an acceleration of the shift towards cloud.

“Businesses are often eager to embrace the benefits of the cloud and the ongoing evolution of rich new functionality is key to that,” said Charles Courquin, Director at Symatrix.

“What they sometimes fail to appreciate, however, is the scope of the need for post-go-live management of the solution, including release management and regular testing. If they want to efficiently manage the continuous evolution that cloud involves, they need to think about this and bring in expert help, depending on where the organization is on its cloud journey and the internal resource support that is required.”