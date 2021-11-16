Businesses are underestimating risk in the digital age

By

Employees understand the risks, but are taking them nonetheless

security
(Image credit: Image Credit: Wright Studio / Shutterstock)

Employees across Europe are aware of the potential disasters that can arise as a result of risky cyber behavior, but many are still happy to take such risks, a new report from Iron Mountain reveals.

The information management services company recently surveyed 11,000 employees in 10 countries across the EMEA region and found that a third (32 percent) have made a “critical” error at work. Furthermore, 14 percent took a risk that ended up costing their organization money.

Even though three-quarters believe risk management to be vital to the protection of sensitive corporate data, half (49 percent) still think it’s worth taking such risks at work.

Falling victim to a scam and losing their company money doesn’t seem to have changed employees' attitudes to risk-taking, the report adds. A third (34 percent) still use the same password across multiple platforms, a quarter (27 percent) still forget to lock their computers when leaving the desk, and a fifth (18 percent) still keep their password on a note, sitting on their desk.

These risks are further “magnified” by hybrid working, Iron Mountain concluded, with a third (36 percent) of workers admitting to being less security conscious when working remotely.

Iron Mountain also questioned the effectiveness of cybersecurity awareness training sessions. According to two-thirds of data managers, these sessions are attended by 50-100 percent of employees, but a third (36 percent) of workers said they never received such training.

“An element of risk-taking can enable a business to innovate, but lack of awareness about potential everyday dangers can hinder long-term resilience,” said Sue Trombley, Managing Director of Thought Leadership, Iron Mountain. “We advise empowering every employee to become a risk ambassador by embedding risk awareness within your culture.” 

Sead Fadilpašić
Sead Fadilpašić

Sead is a freelance journalist with more than 15 years of experience in writing various types of content, from blogs, whitepapers, and reviews to ebooks, and many more, across sites including Al Jazeera Balkans, TechRadar Pro, IT Pro Portal, and CryptoNews.