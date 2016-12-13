Businesses are wasting time chasing for signatures

Businesses all over Europe are wasting almost an entire day (6.8 hours) a week, doing paperwork. A new Adobe report, entitled Document Drain: How Back-Office Processes are Shredding Productivity, says professionals are wasting precious time filling out forms, printing stuff, or chasing signatures all over the company.

The report is based on a poll of 7,000 professionals from all over Europe. This poor practice is slowing down business growth, hurting productivity and wasting precious resources.

Almost half (48 per cent) said they’d lost a contract altogether thanks to poor office tasks management, and a third (33 per cent) were forced to cancel a project. The report says that printing and emailing wastes most time (96 per cent). Three quarters (75 per cent) of employees said printing and emailing is ‘boring, time-consuming, or challenging’.

Searching for lost documents, on-boarding new colleagues and chasing for signatures were all branded as ‘unnecessarily complex’ tasks. Interestingly enough, a lot of this time could be saved by implementing electronic signatures, and it seems many businesses throughout Europe recognise it (48 per cent in France, 45 per cent in the UK and 44 per cent in Germany).

“Today’s findings are a big wake-up call for businesses across Europe. Outdated processes are draining employee productivity and morale—potentially leading to a loss of revenue and a poor customer experience,” said John Travis, vice president of EMEA marketing at Adobe.

“Reimagining administrative processes through apps, digital documents, and other technologies provides the opportunity for companies to transform the experience for employees and customers alike—and ultimately is an investment in future growth and success.”

Image Credit: Jason Truscott / Flickr