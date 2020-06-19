Businesses believe the pandemic will change the security landscape forever

After Covid-19, nothing will ever be the same again, at least in terms of how businesses approach cybersecurity. This is according to a new report from cybersecurity firm Bitdefender, based on a poll of 6,700 infosec professionals around the world.

The report states that more than four in five (81 percent) expect long-term changes to the way their business operates, mostly because of remote working. The pandemic has forced a many workers to embrace the home office, and a large proportion are expected to continue working in that manner even after the pandemic subsides.

With this in mind, examining how remote employees approach cybersecurity will become paramount if an organisation is to maintain a strong security posture.

A third of respondents said they worry employees may feel more relaxed about cybersecurity than when they are working out of the office. Employees may also be less likely to follow protocol at home, particularly when it comes to identifying and flagging suspicious activity.

Further, almost a third (31 percent) fear employees might unintentionally leak sensitive data or fall prey to a phishing scam and a quarter are afraid staff might fall victim to malware attacks.

Of the largest risks associated with remote working, respondents singled out “using untrusted networks” as the most significant. Other people accessing employees' company devices, the use of personal messaging services for work, and the unintentional sharing of company data are also high on the list of risks.