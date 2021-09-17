Businesses blame dodgy technology for poor-quality customer experience

Technology has been a great facilitator during the pandemic, helping businesses stay afloat and enabling customers to interact with their favorite brands during lockdown.

However, a new report from workplace training platform Soffos suggests the adoption of new technologies has come at a price.

Polling 4,000 workers in the UK, of which 666 were decision-makers, Soffos found that 35 percent think the quality of their product or service worsened because they were forced to use more technology during the pandemic. For two in five (39 percent), new technology additions eroded the customer experience as well.

Productivity also appears to have taken a hit in some scenarios. The report states that 38 percent of decision-makers believe their firm uses too many different communications channels, which hurts staff productivity levels.

In a quest to find the solution to this problem, some believe it would be best to go back to the workplace, while others would rather keep their distance. Some companies will look to adopt yet more technology; one in three (32 percent) businesses will invest in artificial intelligence (AI) over the next twelve months to offer a more personalized experience to both employees and customers.

“Technology itself is not the issue, but rather the adoption of poor or inappropriate tech, which likely occurred because businesses had little time to prepare for lockdowns, social distancing and remote working,” said Nikolas Kairinos, CEO and founder of Soffos.ai.

“With some business leaders feeling that too many technologies are in play, and employees missing out on vital collaboration, improvements have to be made. Going forward, technologies like AI will be instrumental to breaking bad habits learned throughout the pandemic. As AI-powered platforms allow greater scope for targeted collaboration, more personalized support and customer interaction, businesses should be able to restore these broken bonds to re-imagine a better and more connected workplace.”