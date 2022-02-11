Businesses demand help from police to shield against cybercrime

Many businesses are under the impression that governments and law enforcement agencies are failing to offer the same level of protection against cybercrime, as compared with other types of criminal activity.

This is according to a new report from Kaspersky, based on a survey of 1,500 business decision-makers across Europe, which states that more than two-thirds (68 percent) agree their government should go to “greater lengths” to provide the same level of protection.

As it stands, the pressure is on chief executives. Roughly two-thirds (67 percent) of leaders are worried about being held personally liable for any cybersecurity incidents that affect their organization. And this fear is not misplaced; Gartner predicts that three quarters of CEOs will be held personally responsible for a cybersecurity incident by 2024.

In order for businesses to shield against attack more effectively, Kaspersky concludes, companies and external parties need to work together more closely. Organizations across all sectors need to take all the necessary steps to protect themselves, place greater emphasis on their defenses, improve their knowledge of the risks, and educate their employees.

“UK businesses have been demanding greater government and police protection for some time now,” said Christopher Hurst, General Manager of Kaspersky UK&I. “It’s therefore encouraging to see that, through initiatives such as the recently launched Government Cyber Security Strategy 2022 to 2030, affirmative action is now being taken to make the UK the ‘safest place in the world’ to do business. Additionally, the Government’s National Cyber Strategy 2022 is a positive step towards protecting businesses and citizens alike.”

“While these calls from businesses for greater support and protection are understandable, this is only achievable with a collective effort from all parties. Businesses themselves, law enforcement, the government and the cybersecurity industry must all work together to make organizations and companies more secure,” Hurst added.