Businesses don't audit cloud services and are risking a lot

Four fifths of IT professionals (80 per cent) have said that their end users have, at their own risk and without approval, set up unapproved cloud services. This is according to a new report by IT network Spiceworks. The report, entitled “Data Snapshot: Security, privacy, and the shadowy risks of bypassing IT”, says IT pros are losing both control and oversight, and are unable to properly evaluate security features of various cloud services, nor implement any.

All of this is putting organisations as a lot of cybersecurity risks. What’s also worrying is that less than half (47 per cent) of IT pros have said that their organisation regularly conducts security audits. Four in ten now believe that their organisation’s data is more vulnerable now, than it was five years ago, and adopting unapproved cloud services is one of the main reasons for it. More than a third of IT pros believe cloud storage services are most vulnerable to hacking attacks, followed by webmail services (27 per cent).

Larger organisations are aware of the problem, and are investing ‘adequately’, the report says. Almost three quarters (72 per cent) have made investments in data security, and more than two thirds (68 per cent) in data privacy. Exactly half (50 per cent) of medium-sized organisations have put data security on priority, and 56 per cent have ‘adequately0 invested to keep their data secure. A third is said to be improving their data privacy practices. Spiceworks’ full report can be found on this link.

