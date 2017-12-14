Businesses facing major data losses from cloud providers

Companies are putting themselves at risk by failing to properly secure their cloud migration efforts, research has claimed.

A new report by Kaspersky Lab says that 35 per cent of businesses are not sure if certain pieces of corporate data are stored on company, or cloud servers.

Seven in ten businesses using SaaS don’t have a plan on dealing with security incidents. A quarter doesn’t even check compliance credentials of their service providers.

Kaspersky says that businesses do have the means of putting this what it calls, cloud zoo, under control.

“Every package of data needs to be protected wherever it happens to be at any one time," the company said. "To do so, companies need to be able to spot anomalies within their cloud infrastructures, and that can only be achieved through a combination of techniques including machine learning and behavioural analytics. This ability to identify and defend against unknown threats is absolutely fundamental to cloud infrastructure security.”

It added that businesses need to enable visibility of the cloud ecosystem, as it will give them a clear view on where the data is, and if it meets required policies.

“Kaspersky Lab has proven experience in protecting cloud infrastructures. Our cybersecurity portfolio is ‘cloud-ready’ and is already supporting our existing customers in their transition from on premise datacentres to private and public clouds and hybrid infrastructures with multiple solutions and applications, all centrally managed.” said Alessio Aceti, head of enterprise business at Kaspersky Lab.

“Today’s rapid pace of digital transformation is bringing more efficiency and flexibility to business operations, but it is also presenting new security challenges that put business agendas in danger. To address these cloud security shortcomings, we will continue to expand our offering, taking the protection of cloud infrastructure to an entirely new level. Our customers will benefit from agile security for their cloud infrastructures of any size and shape. This includes the protection of Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure-based workloads, as well as Microsoft Office 365 cloud applications, while also ensuring security orchestration and visibility across the entire hybrid cloud.”

