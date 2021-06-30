Businesses fail to address root issues affecting customer experience

Most businesses have a range of powerful tools at their disposal, but are failing to make use of their full potential to address customer experience challenges, according to software specialists at IFS.

Polling more than 1,700 executives and north of 12,000 consumers for its latest paper, IFS found that, while most businesses understand the value of software in improving customer experience (UX), they often use it as “paper over the cracks” instead of to identify and address systemic problems.

According to IFS, businesses claim to pay close attention to customer service, but inflection points that occur throughout the lifecycle of their operations are even more important for UX. The firm says these inflection points are far too often overlooked and that businesses need to carefully orchestrate these components to deliver quality service.

It all starts with visibility into inflection points, the report further claims, with 85 percent of the respondents saying enterprise software helped them measure performance and act on various issues. Still, even when they identify an issue, almost a third (29 percent) do not take any action. Some 18 percent said they were “too busy” to report issues, while 15 percent said they proactively looked to preempt problems.

Just one bad experience is enough for some customers to never engage with a brand again, according to IFS, which should be incentive enough for businesses to take action.