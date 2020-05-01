Businesses failing to meet demand for AI reskilling opportunities

Employees see plenty of potential in artificial intelligence (AI), not just for the betterment of society, but also as an opportunity to work on the newest tech within their organisations.

This is according to a new report from global professional services firm Genpact, which states that nine in ten UK employees are willing to learn new AI-centric skills.

However, organisations are hesitant to provide their employees with the training necessary to make this dream a reality. Genpact claims this is the third consecutive year employees’ wishes have not been met, with less than a third (31 percent) of businesses offering AI-related reskilling opportunities.

Further, it appears female staff are not afforded the same reskilling opportunities as their male colleagues, with more than three quarters of respondents agreeing businesses do not provide equal opportunities to both genders.



“Businesses are being challenged like they never have been before,” said Tiger Tyagarajan, CEO at Genpact.

“In this unprecedented time, AI provides companies with a valuable tool to improve customer experience and mine data to engage with customers in a more personal, empathetic way."

"Our study suggests there is significant optimism shown by both consumers and employees if companies can demonstrate a responsible approach to AI. It is important that business leaders implement equitable training and fight AI bias.”