Businesses 'ill-equipped' to handle IoT workloads

In a recent survey across multiple industries and 32 countries, it was said that 85 per cent of companies have IoT (internet of things) as part of their business operations. Out of that number, 68 per cent don’t have a test strategy for IoT. The report, released by Capgemini, Sogeti and HPE, concludes that organisations are ‘ill-equipped’ to deal with IoT workloads.

The report, entitled World Quality Report 2016, says businesses are struggling to balance the thin line between quality and development speed. This year, 31 per cent of the IT budget wen to quality assurance and testing. This represents a drop from 35 per cent a few years back, but still, the report expects the spend to increase to 40 per cent by 2019.

Many organisations would love to implement artificial intelligence, but are finding it hard to balance innovation and cost. Almost half (48 per cent) are struggling to meet the demands of handling multiple test environments. Adoption of agile testing methodologies, as well as DevOps is on the rise, but still almost half (44 per cent) hesitate including testing teams, as they believe it will slow down release speed. The challenges of implementing DevOps surpass QA issues – businesses are risking ‘isolating DevOps benefits’ if they don’t break down business silos. That’s why many organisations go for predictive analytics.

“This year’s World Quality Report shows an increasing need for businesses to take a mature, strategic approach when it comes to quality assurance and testing,” said Hans van Waayenburg, Member of the Group Executive Committee and Leader of the Testing Global Service Line, Capgemini Group.

“Digital transformation provides a huge opportunity for growth, but this can only be realised if customer and other stakeholder engagement is actively enhanced. Organisations must be proactive in breaking down silos between business, development, quality and operations, and use agile and DevOps to focus on customer value and business relevance. To retain a competitive edge, QA and Test organisations must move towards test ecosystem automation, predictive analytics and intelligence-led quality assurance and testing, so that they are able to ensure business outcomes.”

