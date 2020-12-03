Businesses made hasty tech purchasing decisions during the pandemic

The pandemic rushed organizations into digitizing their operations as quickly as possible, which resulted in a high volume of hasty purchasing decision - especially where cybersecurity is concerned.

According to security firm Kaspersky, these solutions are often inadequate and are failing to protect businesses to the fullest extent.

The company claims many businesses opted for Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solutions, which are generally offered by ‘born in the cloud’ vendors. Next-gen and firewall vendors are acquiring more universal endpoint solutions and pushing EDR as a result.

By acquiring EDR companies and strengthening their solutions, they are impacting the Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP) market, lacking the comprehensive nature of a full EPP solution.

Consequently, the services businesses have ended up using are missing features like device and application hardening, which Kaspersky describes as “must haves”.

Some solutions are also too heavily reliant on behavioral detection, which should be one part of a multi-layered EPP solution. As a result, security teams can end up wasting a lot of time on false positives.

EDRs are being sold as a “silver bullet”, says Kaspersky, but they are far from a one-size-fits-all solution.