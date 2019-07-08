Businesses may be reaching cloud breaking point

Cloud is nowadays generally perceived as the essential tech in any business that wants to succeed and thrive.

However, a new report from Advanced may very well question that premise.

Its 2019 Digital Business Report, based on a poll of more than 500 senior decision makers working in UK businesses (both SMEs and large enterprises), says that most organisations expected more from the cloud.

Just 44 per cent believe the flexibility of the cloud lived up to expectations, with these percentages falling as we move into other benefits of the cloud, such as efficiencies (31 per cent), productivity (30 per cent) and mobile (21 per cent).

Less than one in five (19 per cent) said cloud improved their user experience.

“The Cloud is fast becoming the preferred choice for positive digital disruption, but it seems it’s not giving businesses what they want on a number of levels,” comments Jon Wrennall, CTO at Advanced.

“This is a concern simply because the Cloud can – and should – deliver these benefits and more. It begs the question: are organisations being distracted by hyped-up Cloud tools over prioritising software that is relevant to their own unique needs? And are they not being given the right third-party support to realise the Cloud’s value?

The report further states that half of organisations think cloud should be inherent in all business software they use. Instead, they should ‘realign tech products more closely to their requirements’.

“The right strategy and guidance will help organisations get the maximum benefits from the Cloud as well as dictate what business functions they should migrate to the Cloud because, in certain cases, some functions are actually best kept on-premise.”