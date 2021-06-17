Businesses must reduce digital wastage in cloud

If businesses are able to cut down on digital wastage, a greater proportion of their budget could be funnelled towards cloud investments that drive better business outcomes.

This is according to a new report from cloud data management firm NetApp, which claims businesses using cloud could reduce their digital wastage by up to 60 percent.

Polling 602 UK employees for the report, NetApp found that businesses are paying 73 percent too much for the cloud services they currently use. By implementing cloud optimization tools, the firm suggests, businesses could reduce digital wastage and invest the saved funds in areas like AI and data analytics, bringing “genuine business impact".

NetApp found that most organizations today consider cloud essential to their business, a sentiment that became more widespread during the Covid-19 pandemic. For the respondents, convenience is king, with 87 percent believing storing data in the cloud is easier compared to other methods. Still, almost half aren’t using all of the cloud services at their disposal.

“Businesses across the UK must ensure that they are maximizing the ROI of their cloud services, as this will enable them to accelerate the use of cloud-based technologies like software-as-a-service, data analytics and automation, which take the management of data off their hands, giving them the time and the tools to use data more strategically," said Matt Watts, Chief Technology Evangelist at NetApp.