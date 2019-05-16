Businesses need to do more to protect personal data, users say

What in the world are you people hiding?

New research is showing that people believe exposing the secrets they hide on their digital devices would essentially destroy their lives. A privacy breach would mean financial ruin, reputational damage, even losing friends, partners and family members.

A fifth believe they'd lose their jobs, as well. In 12 per cent of cases, people have been shutting down social media accounts to stay safe.

The research was conducted by cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab. Four in ten argue that businesses should do more to safeguard their data from prying eyes, adding that the government isn't doing enough to support the businesses.

Just a third have strenhtened their passwords, and less than half have up-to-date security protection.

“We have become a society built upon digital secrets, with those secrets becoming commoditised and traded on the dark web. There is more that businesses can and should do to help protect their customers – including security solutions that significantly mitigate the risk of a successful attack on their systems, running fully updated software, performing regular security audits, performing penetration testing and ensuring that customer data is secure. However, there is also much that consumers can do to protect themselves. That includes strengthening their passwords and protecting all their devices,” comments David Emm, Principal Security Researcher at Kaspersky Lab.

Image source: Shutterstock/BeeBright