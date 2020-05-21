Businesses plan to migrate majority of applications to the cloud within a year

Almost half of organisations expect to move the majority of their applications to the cloud within a year, according to a new report from O’Reilly.

Polling 1,283 software engineers, technical leads and decision-makers around the world, the firm found that a fifth (21 percent) of organisations already host their applications exclusively in the cloud.

Meanwhile, half run applications on-premises, 40 percent combine public and private cloud deployments, and 54 percent use multiple cloud services.

Public clouds dominate the landscape, with the usual triumvirate of AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud responsible for virtually the entire market.

The report also states that, while Azure and Google Cloud customers also report using AWS, the reverse is not necessarily true, hinting at Amazon’s domination.

Mary Treseler, Vice President of Content Strategy at O’Reilly, believes most organisations have embraced cloud as the future for infrastructure.

“For those still on the journey to cloud-based infrastructure migration, ensuring that staff is well-versed in critical skills, such as cloud security and monitoring, will be incredibly important for successful implementations," she said.

"Enterprises with solid footing have the potential to leverage this infrastructure for better software development and AI-based services, which will put them at an advantage over competitors."