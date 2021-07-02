Businesses ready to put their full faith in cloud security

Whatever skepticism towards cloud-based security IT leaders may have felt in the past, it all seems to be water under the bridge now as businesses everywhere embrace the new technology.

This is according to a new report from Google, based on a poll of 2,000 global IT leaders, which claims confidence in the security of cloud infrastructure is now “extremely high”.

According to Google, 85 percent of respondents said they felt more secure using this technology, compared to on-prem infrastructure. The remaining 15 percent still believe on-prem is safer.

“This is a clear indication that there are fewer reservations around the efficacy of cloud-based security solutions, signaling an increase in trust as organizations invest in cloud-based infrastructure and solutions,” Google explained in the report.

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced many businesses to move to a cloud environment to ensure their survival in the face of unprecedented change. But that shift has also resulted in a broader attack surface that needed to be remedied.

“Suddenly, enterprises were keenly aware of where business practices, employee training, and security policies were falling short,” the report says.

Security risks and concerns are still the key roadblocks to innovation, the report concludes, surpassed only by insufficient IT and developer skills. Cloud-based security seems to have come as a much-needed remedy.