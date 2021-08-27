Businesses still face the same old cloud migration problems

Cloud migration has been a priority for businesses for years now, but even with organizations having shifted much of their data, the same old problems still persist.

This is according to a new report from automated cloud migration company Next Pathway. Polling approximately 1000 IT decision-makers for the report, the company found that more than half of firms (54.1 percent) still worry about moving all of their workloads to the cloud, without first deciding if any should be retired instead.

Almost a third (24.9 percent) are still weighing their options, unsure which cloud platform to choose, while almost half (47.7 percent) would love to see more automation to speed up the entire process.

Furthermore, many businesses lack the necessary in-house skills to plan and execute cloud migration properly, while a third require more automation to speed up the translation and migration of Extract, Transform, Load (ETL) from on-prem to cloud.

Next Pathway says the same problems were cited in its previous report, which was published earlier this year. "[This] further underscores that although cloud migration has become essential for businesses, the main issues must still be addressed," wrote the firm.

“The cloud is seen as a strategic imperative to remain competitive and as an enabler for personalized experiences with customers,” commented Chetan Mathur, CEO of Next Pathway. “The pandemic has both accelerated the move to the cloud and underscored this urgent need."