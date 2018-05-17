Businesses still leaking data as GDPR looms around the corner

With less than ten days to go before GDPR kicks in, the countdown is on, and you’d think the majority of businesses would already be prepared for the upcoming regulation.

Well, if EfficientIP’s new report is to be believed, we are very far from that moment, and it’s only a matter of time before GDPR claims its first victim.

The new report, called DNS Threat Report, says a fifth of UK businesses have had their customer information stolen, which shows just how unprepared the UK is when it comes to GDPR. It also says other European countries, like Germany and France, are doing a much better job than the UK.

So, for example, 57 per cent of businesses in the UK have appointed a Digital Protection Officer, which is less than any of the nine countries surveyed.

Then, it seems the UK is spending less on getting ready. Our businesses spent, on average, $1,165,000 on GDPR preparations so far. France spent $1,584,000, Germany $1,752,000, and Spain spent $1,223,000.

And finally, about a third (32 per cent) of UK businesses understand the importance of DNS in keeping data safe.

David Williamson, CEO of EfficientIP summarized the research, saying, “Worryingly, the frequency and financial consequences of DNS attacks have risen and businesses are late in implementing purpose-built security solutions to prevent, detect and mitigate attacks. On the positive side, business and IT leaders globally now have a better understanding on why DNS is fundamental to ensuring business continuity and data confidentiality, so securing DNS has become a top priority for them."

Image Credit: StartupStockPhotos / Pixabay