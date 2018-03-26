Businesses still relying on manual IT processes

Organisations have failed to automate IT processes and still rely too heavily on manual intervention according to new research that has revealed that UK IT departments spend just 12 per cent of their time innovating.

Vanson Bourne conducted the research for managed services provider Claranet by surveying 750 IT and Digital decision-makers from a wide range of organisations across Europe.

Claranet's new Beyond Digital Transformation report found that 48 per cent of UK businesses have not implemented automation and remain mostly or heavily manual. On the other hand, just 11 per cent of participants said that their infrastructure is highly automated.

IT teams are being negatively affected by this lack of automation and they currently spend over half (53%) of their time on general maintenance, operational projects, dealing with user problems and unplanned work. This heavily detracts from their ability to innovate and IT teams spend just 12 per cent of their time working on new approaches which could lead to real improvements and innovation at their organisations.

Managing director at Claranet UK, Michel Robert highlighted how automation can be utilised to improve the efficiency of the IT department, saying:

“Automation is a critical enabling technology that can give organisations the agility, speed, scalability, resilience and compliance they need to compete and succeed in the age of digital business. Unfortunately, it appears that many UK companies are struggling to adopt automation, from both an infrastructure and application perspective. This not only makes the day-to-day activity of the IT department less efficient, but also has a negative impact on the wider business, as new initiatives that are underpinned by technology cannot be leveraged to their full potential. At the same time, this lack of automation opens up the organisation to the threat of human error, and the financial and administrative impact this can have.”

Businesses must work from the top down to provide the organisation-wide support needed when it comes to implementing automation so that IT teams can have time to innovate and push the whole company forward into the digital age.

