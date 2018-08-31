Businesses still running Windows 7 despite imminent end of service

With 500 days to go until Microsoft officially ends support for Windows 7, new research from Kollective sheds light on the current state of software distribution.

In its recently released State of Software Delivery report, the firm surveyed 260 IT decision makers in the UK and US to learn how their businesses are handling their migration efforts to the latest version of Windows.

Almost half (43%) of the IT professionals surveyed said that their company is still running Windows 7 and with companies taking three to five years to make the transition from Windows XP, many businesses risk failing to complete their migration to Windows 10 before Microsoft ends support for Windows 7.

Kollective also found that 17 per cent of businesses were not aware of the end of support for Windows 7 and that 33 per cent of large businesses with over 100k terminals are still running Windows XP. However, 33 per cent of businesses view Windows 10 migration is a top priority for 2020.

The report also revealed that 24 per cent of businesses leave it up to their employees to install major updates while 6 per cent of companies are not planning to migrate away from Windows 7. This presents a serious security concern as Microsoft will no longer issue security patches to its older operating systems once it officially ends support in 500 days.

Businesses are already struggling to protect themselves from today's growing cyber threats and by using outdated software, they will inevitably make this challenge even more difficult.

Image Credit: Anton Watman / Shutterstock