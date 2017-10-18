Businesses struggle to implement digital transformation

Many businesses across the world are struggling to deal with digital transformation in spite of the benefits it can bring, new research has claimed.

A worldwide survey by BlackBerry has found that only 37 per cent of companies actually have formal digital transformation plans in place today - a little over a third, meaning many companies could be missing out on the benefits of utilising the latest workplace technology - what it calls the 'Enterprise of Things' (EoT).

BlackBerry found that security was rated as the top concern when it came to digital transformation strategies, with nearly two-thirds (63 per cent) of companies ranking it so. This was followed by the finding that a similar proportion (61 per cent) were unprepared for external cyber-attacks, with hackers and cyberwarfare named as the main concerns.

A lack of collaboration between departments within large companies was also named as a major prohibiting factor to embracing the latest technology, with 39 per cent of workers at major organisations naming this as a key barrier. This feeling was not confined to big business, however, with over half (51 per cent) of mid-sized companies saying the same thing.

“The proliferation of IoT is being led by enterprises, and they continue to require a unified endpoint management strategy that is capable of scaling to handle billions of connected devices,” said Marty Beard, chief operating officer at BlackBerry.

BlackBerry found that a majority of the respondents would welcome a unified solution to easily manage endpoint security, with 78 per cent saying this would help the transition to the EoT.

“We are focused on securing the EoT because for all its promise, the expanding adoption of connected things means that companies are only as secure as their most vulnerable endpoint," Beard added.