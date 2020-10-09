Businesses struggling to implement hybrid cloud effectively

Even though most companies see hybrid cloud as the ideal IT model, many are having trouble implementing it.

This is according to a new report from enterprise cloud computing firm Nutanix, which states that digital transformation took longer than expected for 70 percent of organizations.

Almost all of the companies polled think they would benefit from an “optimal” hybrid implementation, which would provide consistent IT constructs and operations across multiple clouds and eliminate many of the challenges businesses currently face.

But this is easy said than done, according to the report, which argues that hybrid cloud serves to widen the existing IT skills gap.

Public and private cloud infrastructure are different and therefore require distinct skill sets to manage. For this reason, most organizations (88 percent) struggle to ensure their IT department has the necessary skills to manage a hybrid IT infrastructure. For more than half (53 percent), this is a top concern.

Not only does hybrid cloud infrastructure widen the skills gap, but this gap then creates silos, as different teams are needed to manage different parts of the infrastructure. This is a problem for almost all (95 percent) companies and it's having a significant impact on the bottom line.

Almost half of the polled companies listed resource sprawl (49 percent), rising costs (45 percent) and resource wasting (43 percent) as major concerns.

“By using multiple clouds, whether public, private or at the edge, businesses can simply bring their IT infrastructure where it is most needed," said Dom Poloniecki, General Manager, Sales, Western Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa at Nutanix.

"But, as we saw in the research, this flexibility is only possible with consistent constructs, operations and tooling across multiple clouds, making a hybrid cloud environment ideal."