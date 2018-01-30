Businesses underestimating the scope of change GDPR will bring

Businesses seem to be underestimating the impact GDPR will have on their everyday activities, anew research has claimed.

A report from software technology company Senzing found that small and medium-sized businesses will need to hire a person full-time just to handle GDPR enquiries

The report, which polled more than 1,000 senior executives from the UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy, estimates that businesses will get at least 89 GDPR enquiries per month, all taking up significant time to solve.

One such enquiry, on average, will require a person to search 23 databases, each taking about five minutes. In total, that’s 172 hours, or more than eight hours a day.

Large enterprises will, following that logic, have roughly 246 GDPR enquiries per month, so they’ll need a minimum of eight new employees working only on GDPR enquiries.

To make matters even worse, businesses are still not confident about where their data is being stored. Twelve per cent don’t know, while 47 per cent are “very confident” they do know where it resides. Fifteen per cent are not confident that they have accounted for all the different databases containing personal and customer data.

Jeff Jonas, Founder and CEO, Senzing, says: “These findings reveal the true extent of the GDPR compliance challenge. Businesses will be faced with a mountain of data to trawl through - the end result will be a significant time and personnel cost and a great risk of missing records or worse, including the wrong records. Whilst this time requirement is most onerous for large companies, they have greater resources at their disposal. Relative to size, SMEs face a similarly gargantuan task.”

Image source: Shutterstock/Wright Studio