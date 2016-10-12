Businesses use cloud, but they don't scan it for malware

Every day, businesses all over the world are using more and more cloud services, but the majority doesn't inspect them for malware. Either that, or they don't know if they inspect it for malware. This is according to a new report by Netskope and the Ponemon Institute.

The report, entitled 'Cloud Malware and Data Breaches: 2016 Study', says less than five per cent of cloud services in use are actually approved by the organisation, meaning there is a good chance services with malware are even more widespread than originally thought. The lack of visibility into sensitive information in the cloud could cost organisations dearly, it concludes. More than a third of business apps (36 per cent) are now cloud-based, yet less than half of those are known and officially approved by the organisation which uses them. Nearly a third doesn’t even know if they had been breached, and have not taken correct precautions.

Out of the 19 per cent of companies that were breached last year, 38 per cent said their cloud service was breached. Almost a third (30 per cent) have no clue how it happened, and a third (33 per cent) can’t determine if anything was stolen. More than a third (36 per cent) were hit by malware last year, but almost half (44 per cent) never scan the cloud for malicious software. More than one in ten (11 per cent) are ‘unsure if they do’.

Cloud usage is only going to rise. It’s up to companies to step up and make sure their data and their businesses are secure, both in cloud and on premises.

