Businesses woefully unprepared for cyber breaches

Most businesses don’t consider themselves fully prepared to react to a data breach, despite more than half of those really experiencing at least one serious attack within the last two years.

Findings from 1E found eight in ten experts polled believe digital transformation is increasing the risk of cybersecurity threats. Less than a quarter (23 per cent) believe that the IT operations and IT security teams need to work together ‘extremely well’ to be able to properly secure a business.

Virtually everyone believes organisations would benefit from better teamwork between the two departments.

One of the key problems when securing an organisation, at least according to this report, is visibility. The average organisation has visibility of less of two thirds (64 per cent) of its software estate, while 66 per cent of that software is considered “current”.

For three quarters (77 per cent), remote working will continue being a security concern, until businesses find a way to keep their remote workers secure.

To improve things, the respondents believe businesses should invest more. The bulk of these investments should go into software migration automation, breach response and remediation, as well as software patching.

“Businesses are losing control of their estates because of fundamental issues such as the widening gap between IT Operations and IT Security and deferred responsibility,” commented Sumir Karayi, CEO at 1E.

Image source: Shutterstock/Ai825