Businesses worry about their ability to prevent data exfiltration

Despite organizations investing heavily in security tools, they remain unconfident, and increasingly worried, about their ability to prevent data exfiltration.

This is according to a new report from on-device data privacy, security and ransomware prevention firm BlackFog. Surveying 255 cybersecurity pros for the report, the company found that data exfiltration became significantly more important, compared to just a year ago.

The bigger the organization, the higher the importance of data exfiltration prevention. Large organizations indicated the highest initial, current, and forecasted levels of importance for preventing data exfiltration.

Only two in five (43 percent) are very confident in their organization’s ability to prevent criminals from harvesting data from their networks. Most of the time (68 percent), the existing data loss prevention (DLP) are difficult to configure and maintain, while in some cases (51 percent) - they’re just incompetent.

This growing concern is fueled by a rise in cybercrime. Over the past 12 months, the report further states, almost half of organizations (42 percent) experienced a ransomware attack with no evidence of exfiltration, while 41 percent suffered data exfiltration as a result of employee negligence/error. A third experienced data exfiltration after a successful phishing attack.

In a third of cases, data exfiltration resulted in the loss of credentials.

To tackle the issue, BlackFog suggests a new approach - anti data exfiltration.

“Despite significant investment in ‘best-in-breed’ security tools (more than 59 percent of all organizations have from 3-9 tools), it’s clear organizations are still struggling with cyberattacks resulting in data exfiltration. The industry’s current approach to security isn’t working and a new solution is needed,” said BlackFog Founder and CEO, Dr. Darren Williams.

“By targeting multiple parts of the kill chain, anti data exfiltration is able to block the activation and spread of cyberattacks. Since cyberattacks – especially ransomware – focus on data theft and extortion, it has become an important technique to thwart modern polymorphic attacks.”