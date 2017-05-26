Businesses would love a DDoS protection as a service

Need a new business idea? How about you start offering DDoS protection as a service? What, you think it wouldn't work? Think again.

A new report by Corero Network Security says it could work out nicely. Out of its respondents, 82 per cent see a 'clear business opportunity' in providing DDoS protection as a service to its customers. Also, 93 per cent see providing DDoS mitigation in relation to other types of security services as 'high priority'. This is up 10 per cent compared to last year.

A third, 37 per cent, see it as more important, and half, 56 per cent see it as just important.

“Given that DDoS attacks are growing in frequency and sophistication, it’s not at all surprising that providers are prioritising and enhancing DDoS mitigation service offerings, and understand the revenue opportunity that such a service brings to the table. It’s much more cost effective—and less complicated—for a business to secure DDoS protection from their trusted provider,” stated Stephanie Weagle, Corero Vice President of Marketing.

There are quite a few things providers are looking for in an ideal DDoS solution: the ability to maintain bandwidth during a DDoS attack, the ability to handle high-volume attacks, the ability to mitigate attacks in mere seconds, and the ability to reduce overall CAPEX/OPEX.

Image Credit: Profit_Image / Shutterstock