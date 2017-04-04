By 2025, we will have created more than 163ZB of data

The amount of data humans are about to create in the next eight years will swell up to 163ZB, according to a new Seagate report. That is also ten times as much as we have created last year.

Interesting (and quite expected) thing is – it’s not the consumers that will create all this data, but businesses, instead.

According to the report, by the time we reach 2025, three quarters (75 per cent) of the world’s population will be interacting with digital data one way or another. In eight years, an average person will interact with a connected device almost 4,800 (!!!) times a day.

At the moment, there is less than one embedded device (drone, car) per person. By 2025, that number is expected to grow to four devices per person.

Seagate says that considering the fact that it’s businesses that will be creating this data, it also means they’ll have to choose which data to manage and how. If they fail, they could lose revenue and deliver poor customer experience.

“While we can see from this new research that the era of Big Data is upon us, the value of data is really not in the ‘known’, but in the ‘unknown’ where we are vastly underestimating the potentials today. What is really exciting are the analytics, the new businesses, the new thinking and new ecosystems from industries like robotics and machine-to-machine learning, and their profound social and economic impact on our society,” Seagate CEO Steve Luczo said.

“The opportunity for today’s enterprises and tomorrow’s entrepreneurs to capture the value of data is tremendous, and our global business leaders will be exploring these opportunities for decades to come.”

Image source: Shutterstock/alexskopje