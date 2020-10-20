BYOD continues to pose a severe cybersecurity risk

The rise of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) initiatives, which see employees use personal devices for work, continue to pose a significant threat from a cybersecurity perspective.

This is according to a recent report from Outpost24, based on a poll of 200 security practitioners, which states that more than half have no visibility into the number of devices connecting to their company network.

BYOD policies are now considered the number one wireless risk, cited by 61 percent of respondents.

“Visibility remains one of the biggest issues in cybersecurity. What you can’t see can indeed hurt you," explained Bob Egner, VP at Outpost 24.

"With higher levels of network traffic and more connected devices than ever, it highlights that current vulnerability assessments are not as extensive as they should be. Wireless threat detection is often ignored or addressed in a reactive manner."

It appears businesses could also be more proactive in terms of cybersecurity. The report found that more than two thirds are not performing weekly security checks, while more than half said the devices their organization bought haven’t been cleared by security personnel.

All of this has eroded the confidence of IT security pros, with just a third saying they are confident in their ability to prevent a wireless or Wi-Fi attack.

While most believe they could do more, they also said they lack security controls that would allow them to scan incoming devices before they connect to the network. Some businesses don’t even know if they have a guest Wi-Fi network for non-employees.