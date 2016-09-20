BYOD improves productivity but leads to severe overspending

Almost two thirds of employers confirmed to having a formal BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) policy, with close to three quarters (69 per cent) reimbursing their employees for using their personal devices for work. This is according to a new report by Syntonic, entitled “Syntonic 2016, Employer Report: BYOD Usage in the Enterprise.”

Increased productivity is the key driver to BYOD implementation for 43 per cent of respondents, but reimbursement overcompensation and compliance issues are the key obstacles. There also seems to be a problem with the overseeing of the BYOD program – no one seems to know who should do it.

The majority (87 per cent) of companies offer business apps to their employees, and believe BYOD severely impacts business productivity, in a positive way. When it comes to reimbursement, it is being enforced by laws, which is why businesses are under increased pressure. Current policies are, according to the report, both inefficient and cause ‘severe’ overspending.

“BYOD is quickly becoming an established policy in the enterprise with nearly 81 per cent of companies in the United States supporting BYOD today, or planning to within the next 12 months, as identified by our survey,” said Gary Greenbaum, Co-Founder and CEO of Syntonic.

“However, the results also indicate that business leaders are struggling to keep up with both the technical and corporate implications of BYOD. We were surprised by how much is being overpaid in reimbursement costs due to a sheer lack of awareness and pressure to comply with labor laws. It’s also clear from the survey that businesses are highly dependent on mobile data but remarkably lack understanding about how mobile data is being used within the enterprise. And, while there may be a difference of opinion on internal BYOD ownership, the good news is that program adoption continues to grow.”

Image Credit: Melina Sampaio Manfrinatti / Flickr