BYOD initiatives are hurting businesses

Employees are under ‘mounting’ pressure, to use their personal devices for work, even when this is not required by their employer. This is according to a new report by Sytonic, a mobile platform and services provider.

This pressure to use not only their own devices, but also their own data plans, could potentially hurt businesses, as employees are delaying the completion of work tasks. The report claims that 64 per cent of employees are using their personal devices for work, and for 6.7 hours a week, outside the office, on average.

Exactly half (50 per cent) have admitted changing their working habits to conserve data and avoid extra charges on their personal bills. The problem is in BYOD rules – almost half of employees (43 per cent) said they didn’t know their company had a BYOD policy, and just 29 per cent were reimbursed for their efforts. Employees also know very little about compensation laws, but agree that such laws would bring a positive effect.

“By now, it’s a well-known fact that BYOD provides a significant boost to employee productivity – our survey takes it a step further, showing that it’s time for employers and employees to enter a new phase of thinking if we are to close the gaps within current BYOD usage and continue enjoying the benefits,” said Gary Greenbaum, CEO and Co-Founder of Syntonic.

“By conducting two individual surveys on each group, it’s clear that both parties agree on the need to separate work from personal use. They both need and want reimbursement policies that fairly compensate employees, and safeguard employers from overspending while ensuring compliance with new laws.”

