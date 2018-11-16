BYOD posing major mobile security risks

More than four in five organisations allow their employees to bring their own devices (BYOD) to work, and some are even allowing contractors, partners, customers and suppliers to access corporate data on their personal devices.

This is according to 2018 BYOD Security Report from Bitglass, which says that more than half of its 400 IT expert survey respondents believe cyber security threats to mobile devices has increased in the past 12 months.

At the same time, less than a third are confident in their cyber security practices for personal and mobile devices. For 30 per cent of enterprises, cyber security concerns are the number one inhibitor to BYOD adoption. They’re particularly worried about leaking data, unauthorised data access, and not being able to control what gets uploaded and downloaded.

Just above half of companies surveyed (56 per cent) have the ability to remotely wipe sensitive data from endpoint devices, too.

“While most companies believe mobile devices are being targeted more than ever, our findings indicate that many still lack the basic tools needed to secure data in BYOD environments,” said Rich Campagna, CMO of Bitglass.

“Enterprises should feel empowered to take advantage of BYOD’s myriad benefits, but must employ comprehensive, real-time security if they want to do so safely and successfully.”

Image source: Shutterstock/Rawpixel