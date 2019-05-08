C-level execs being targeted by cyberattacks

C-level executives are starved for time and attention which makes them a prime target for cybercriminals. This is according to a new report by Verizon.

The report says that execs, whose authority usually goes unchallenged within an organisation, sometimes quickly move through their emails and don’t pay attention to what they’re downloading or running, mostly because they don’t have time to spare.

Hackers are well aware of that fact, which is why they are increasingly targeting the c-level with phishing and similar hacking techniques.

The report says that this year, compared to the last year, c-level execs have been targeted 12 times more. They are also nine times m ore likely to be the target of social breaches, compared to last year. As usual, hackers are mostly driven by the promise of money.

Besides executives, hackers are also targeting cloud-based solutions, because that’s where most organisation are migrating to nowadays. They are mostly using stolen passwords to access an organisation’s cloud network.

Verizon’s executive director of security professional services, Bryan Sartin, says businesses are mostly unaware of the new security risks that come with new digital ways of working.

“Security needs to be seen as a flexible and smart strategic asset that constantly delivers to the businesses, and impacts the bottom line,” he added.

On the other hand, HR staff can take a breather, as the attacks against this staff has decreased six times, compared to last year. The report hints that this may be because the W-2 tax form scam has almost disappeared from the DBIR dataset.

Image Credit: Sergey Nivens / Shutterstock