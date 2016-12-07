C-level is holding new tech adoption back, IT execs fear

IT managers in UK organisations believe their senior leaders are intentionally holding back the adoption of new technologies, as they fear that could endanger their position within the company. This is according to a new report by global cloud communications provider 8x8, which surveyed 260 IT managers in UK organisations.

Almost half (45 per cent) of IT managers are suspicious senior leaders are holding technology back for reasons of ‘self-preservation’. Same IT managers, a third of them (34 per cent), believe their company is making full use of the latest technology. Among C-suites, that percentage is up to almost a half (49 per cent).

Overall, almost two thirds (62 per cent) of IT managers believe UK businesses are ‘too wary’ when it comes to implementing new technology, while only 56 per cent of the senior team invests enough to keep up with the pace of innovation.

“We frequently hear anecdotal evidence that IT managers face significant opposition from senior leaders when it comes to adopting new technologies such as cloud communications - this research suggests this is something which is widely felt,” commented Kevin Scott-Cowell, UK MD of 8x8.

“Certainly, many senior leaders fear replacing expensive legacy IT systems that they have invested in. Their reluctance to do so in order to preserve the status quo can be damaging to businesses who are losing out on the many benefits to staff productivity and, ultimately, the potential for business growth.”