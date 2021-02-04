C-suite execs found it hardest to adapt to remote working

Everyone experienced the pandemic and transition to remote working differently, but a new report from Oracle and Workplace Intelligence suggests C-suite executives struggled most.

Polling more than 12,000 employees, managers, HR leaders and C-suite members across 11 countries, the report claims C-level executives had the hardest time adapting to remote work.

They reported suffering from mental health issues more often than their subordinates, and found adapting to a virtual working style challenging. Online collaboration and the lack of face-to-face interaction led to increased stress and anxiety.

The report also found C-suite executives were 29 percent more likely to struggle with new tools and technologies, but once they got the hang of it, they were 26 percent more likely to enjoy increased productivity, compares to other employees.

“Amidst the challenges of the pandemic, companies can use this moment as a catalyst for positive change in their organizations,” said Dan Schawbel, Managing Partner, Workplace Intelligence.

“While the pandemic raised the urgency for companies to start protecting the mental health of their employees, the efforts they put in now will continue to create happier, healthier and more engaged workforces in the decades to come.”

According to the report, artificial intelligence could play a key role in solving these issues.

Members of the C-suite reported being open to using AI to help with mental health, as the majority would find it easier to consult with a robot than another person. They also believe AI can benefit their employees.