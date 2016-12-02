CA Technologies intending to buy Automic

One of the largest independent software companies in the world, CA Technologies, recently announced it is going to acquire enterprise automation company Automic. The two companies signed a definitive acquisition agreement on Thursday, for a transaction that’s worth approximately €600 million (roughly £507m). The deal has been unanimously approved by both Boards of Directors, and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of CA’s fiscal 2017. Automic is an enterprise automation company selling ONE – it’s automation platform.

The platform provides business process automation, application release automation and infrastructure workload automation. It is based in Vienna, Austria, and employs approximately 650 people in Europe, North America and Asia.

“Global businesses need the flexibility and agility to move workloads to the most appropriate locations across heterogeneous hybrid cloud environments, with continuous availability, to stay ahead of their competition,” said Ayman Sayed, president and chief product officer, CA Technologies.

“With the acquisition of Automic, we will deliver automation, scale work flows and business processes while reducing costs and greatly improving accuracy. This level of intelligent automation will give our customers the insights to achieve more agility and realize business value. We are pleased to welcome Automic, which is profitable and growing at a healthy clip, into CA. Strategically, it accelerates our position with its cloud enabled platform. Operationally, it expands our reach across Europe. And, financially, it meets our rigorous hurdle rates while providing the highest likely return on offshore cash.”