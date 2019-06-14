Canada won't make extradition exceptions with Huawei CFO

Canada has revealed it won't change its normal proceedings when it comes to the possible extradition of arrested Chinese citizens to the US, the country’s Foreign Minister has said.

That means that Huawei’s Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested in Canada late last year after being accused by the US of fraud, still faces possible extradition and trial in the US.

China protested angrily, but Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland says doing things any differently now would set a ‘dangerous precedent’.

“When it comes to Ms Meng there has been no political interference ... and that is the right way for extradition requests to proceed,” Freeland told a televised news conference in Washington.

“It would be a very dangerous precedent indeed for Canada to alter its behaviour when it comes to honouring an extradition treaty in response to external pressure,” she added, saying such a move would mean additional risks to the safety of Canadians everywhere.

China has, in the meantime, arrested two Canadian citizens under accusations of espionage.

According to Reuters, former Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chretien suggested that the government should intervene and stop the extradition, thus improving relations with official Beijing.

Canadian officials are saying relations with China can improve only once Meng’s future is resolved.

The US has accused Huawei of working with the Chinese government and deemed it a threat to national security. The company has been blacklisted in the US, which had caused it loads of trouble, including losing support for Android.

Photo credit: karen roach / Shutterstock