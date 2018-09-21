Canadian data firm hit with first ever GDPR notice

A Canadian firm has been hit with a GDPR notice, sent out by the UK's communications watchdog, the media are reporting this Friday. The company in question is called AggregateIQ (AIQ), and it was hired by VoteLeave to target das at voters during the Brexit campaign.

AIQ was accused by the Information Commissioner's Office of using people's data for “purposes which they would have not expected“. AIQ has appealed against the notice, the BBC says.

According to the report, VoteLeave paid AIQ $3.6 million to target Facebook users with ads. Other groups used its services as well, it was said, mentioning the likes of BeLeave and the Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party Veterans for Britain.

Facebook has suspended AIQ from its platform, while the company denies any wrongdoing, saying it “"works in full compliance within all legal and regulatory requirements in all jurisdictions where we operate".

"We appealed the enforcement notice to the first level tribunal [a legal mechanism for challenging ICO notices]," a spokesman for AIQ told the BBC, though he declined to comment further.

Even though some companies believe AIQ is strongly linked with Cambridge Analytica (the former even mentioned AIQ once as ‘our Canadian office’), AIQ rejects such descriptions and claims to be 100% Canadian-owned.

Image source: Shutterstock/Wright Studio