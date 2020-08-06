Canon appears to have fallen victim to Maze ransomware

Canon has suffered a suspected ransomware attack, which is believed to have taken down the camera giant’s email services, US website and internal applications.

The company issued a note to staff explaining it is suffering “widespread system issues” and the US website is said to be “temporarily undergoing maintenance”.

However, screenshots obtained by BleepingComputer suggest the firm has been hit with Maze ransomware - the strain also responsible for recent attacks on LG and Xerox.

“We hacked your network and now all your files, documents, photos, databases and other important data are safely encrypted with reliable algorithms. You cannot access the files right now. But do not worry. You can get it back!” reads the ransom note.

The Maze operators also claim to have siphoned 10TB of data from the company’s private databases, which the group is threatening to leak online if its demands are not met.

“We have also downloaded a lot of private data from your network, so in case of not contacting us as soon as possible this data will be released,” wrote the hackers.

Canon has been given seven days to respond to demands, after which point the stolen data will be published online. It is unclear precisely how much the Maze operators are demanding for a decryption key and the safe return of the company’s data.