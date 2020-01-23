Canonical now lets you host Android apps in the cloud

Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu Linux, has a new software as a service offering, which should allow your average smartphone to run ultra-demanding apps, such as high-end games. The offering is called Anbox Cloud, and it's essentially an Android Cloud.

It works by running containerised Android apps on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS kernel, through secure and isolated LXD system containers. These Android instances then work with mobile devices via local client applications, allowing custom plugins to handle data exchanges between the two parties.

Every input from the end device is forwarded to the emulated Android instances, while the graphical output gets sent back to the client and displayed on the device.

According to ZDNet this approach, similar to what Google is offering with Stadia, allows not only average devices to run high-end apps and games, but also solves the problem of scalability.

Anbox can be run on both private and public clouds, as well as on cloud edge infrastructure. By integrating Anbox Cloud into their own servics, private and public cloud service providers can offer mobile apps in both PaaS and SaaS models.

It is also important to note that for this to work, 4G LTE needs to be widely available. Now with 5G slowly moving into the mainstream, 4G LTE will also see greater, and much needed, penetration.

