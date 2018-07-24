CEOs may be breaking data and IP rules

Almost three quarters of CEOs admitted to have taken valuable intellectual property (IP) from a former employer. Even more, 78 per cent, agree that IPs are an enterprise’s most valuable asset.

The 2018 Data Exposure Report from Code42 found that almost all (93 per cent) of CEOs said they keep a copy of their work on a personal device, outside the relative safety of company server or cloud applications.

And safety clearly seems to be an issue. Almost two thirds of respondents (63 per cent) admitted to clicking on links they shouldn’t have, or didn’t mean to – directly putting all this data at risk. More than half (59 per cent) admitted downloading software that they weren’t sure if it was approved by corporate security or not. Even though the vast majority (77 per cent) know this is a security risk, they do it anyway.

“It’s clear that even the best-intentioned data security policies are no match for human nature,” said Jadee Hanson, Code42’s chief information security officer. “Understanding how emotional forces drive risky behaviour is a step in the right direction, as is recognizsng ‘disconnects’ within the organisation that create data security vulnerabilities. In a threat landscape that is getting increasingly complex, prevention-only strategies are no longer enough.”

The report also tackles data breaches, and the results aren’t encouraging. Among CISOs, two thirds (64 per cent) believe their company will be breached in the next 12 months, and the breach will go public. More than six in ten (61 per cent) said they already had a breach in the last 18 months.

