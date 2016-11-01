Channel businesses grew last year, Pulsant claims

Almost all channel businesses (97 per cent) have grown in the last 12 months, according to a new report by hybrid cloud services provider Pulsant.

Polling 104 IT resellers in various organisations, the company said there were multiple factors behind the growth, including new talent (63 per cent), the introduction of SaaS (47 per cent), employing a cloud service provider (37 per cent), or new marketing initiatives (37 per cent). But it’s not all daisies and rainbows for those introducing SaaS – there were obstacles along the way. Service delivery (33 per cent) was the biggest one, followed by adjusting to the new business model (20 per cent), or having a hard time finding the right cloud provider (12 per cent).

New light was also shed on the efforts by channel businesses to stay competitive. Working with partners to obtain complementary solutions was the most popular way, followed by new solutions, like the cloud (60 per cent).

Chris Roberts, channel director at Pulsant says: “There’s absolutely no doubt that cloud has changed the way that we do business and is becoming a dominant market force. The channel has been transitioning over the past few years, adapting to the changes that cloud has brought, so this level of positive growth reflected in the research is a powerful indication of the strength of the market.”

Pulsant’s full report, entitled “Channel and the cloud: opportunities, challenges and what businesses really think”, can be found on this link.

Image source: Shutterstock/Omelchenko